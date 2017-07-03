Firefighter hurt while battling fireworks fire in Wauconda

A firefighter was sent for a medical evaluation after helping put out a blaze late Sunday caused by discarded fireworks on the 400 block of Grand Boulevard in Wauconda, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Wauconda Fire Protection District called to the home at 11:58 p.m. Sunday for a structure fire found smoke and fire coming from a detached garage, officials said.

Crews extinguished the fire in less than 30 minutes, according to the fire district.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was discarded fireworks located in a garbage can in the garage, officials said. The estimated loss from the fire is $20,000.

Wauconda was assisted by the Countryside, Round Lake, Mundelein, and Nunda and Lake Zurich fire departments.

"The number of structure fires goes up tremendously this time of year due to the use of fireworks nationwide," officials said.