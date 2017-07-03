Dawn Patrol: Illinois House passes tax bill; two Dist. 2 employees die in plane crash

Illinois speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks up toward the video boards during the overtime session at the state Capitol, Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois House has approved an income tax increase as part of a plan to end the nation's longest budget standoff. Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

Illinois House passes $5 billion income tax bill

The Illinois House last night passed a $5 billion income tax bill, as well as a spending plan, aimed at ending the state's three-year budget stalemate. The revenue bill, which includes a 32 percent increase of the personal income tax rate, received a 72-45 vote. But Gov. Bruce Rauner pledged to veto the permanent tax hike, saying the bill lacks reforms to grow the economy, create jobs and provide property tax relief. Full story.

Two Bensenville Dist. 2 employees killed in plane crash

A teacher and maintenance director for Bensenville Elementary School District 2 were killed over the weekend when a small plane they were flying to Canada crashed in northern Wisconsin, authorities said. "Everyone is just devastated," said Roberta Murphy, co-president of the Bensenville Education Association. "We've never had something like this happen as long as I can remember." Full story.

Driver in stable condition after train hits car in Round Lake Park

A Round Lake woman is in stable condition after her car was struck by a Metra commuter train yesterday morning at a crossing in Round Lake Park, police said. The 58-year-old woman was driving a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser westbound on Route 134 when the collision took place at Porter Drive, police said. Full story.

Man, 62, killed when car hits motorized wheelchair in McHenry Township

McHenry County authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man killed over the weekend when his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car in McHenry Township. The man's identity was not released. Full story.

Naperville Ribfest: Rib judging isn't easy, reporter concludes

Daily Herald reporter Robert Sanchez learned yesterday that enjoying ribs is much easier than ranking them while serving as a judge at Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest. Read his full review of the experience here.

Man charged in Carpentersville stabbing

A Carpentersville man faces an aggravated domestic battery charge in connection with the stabbing of his girlfriend last week, officials said yesterday. Peter Biancalana, 35, is being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail, according to a news release from Carpentersville police.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 68 degrees this morning. Highs around 75 today, with lows tonight near 65. Full weather.

Traffic

Intersection work has reduced the intersection of Schaumburg Road and Roselle Road in Schaumburg to one lane in all directions. Full story.

Kang 'absolutely fantastic' as she breaks through

Danielle Kang had been 0-for-144 in LPGA tournaments before she won her first tournament, and she picked a great event for her breakthrough, writes Len Ziehm. The 63rd KPMG Women's PGA Championship -- formerly called the LPGA Championship -- is rich in tradition, being second in longevity and prize money to only the U.S. Women's Open. Yesterday, Kang became the eighth player to make this major championship her first professional victory. Read his full take here.

Happ homers twice as Cubs beat Reds

Jake Arrieta pitched 1-hit ball for 7 innings without allowing a stolen base yesterday, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading the Cubs to a 6-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs (41-41) salvaged the final game of their series. Full story.

Sanchez's 2-run homer powers White Sox past Rangers

The Chicago White Sox are 36-45 after rallying for a 6-5 victory yesterday over the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Considering they are in the early stages of a rebuild, the record is not a big surprise, writes beat writer Scot Gregor. Read his full take here.