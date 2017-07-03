Breaking News Bar
 
Bartlett starts the celebration early

  • James Gambrell of One Night Band performs during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.

  • Four-year-old Jenissa Casanova of South Elgin enjoys some dinner during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.

  • Kaleigh Ryan, 4, of Bartlett is excited after winning a giant bear during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.

  • Kids ride Freak Out during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.

  • Magda Ramos of Elgin and her 4-year-old son Damian go down the giant slide during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.

  • Kids traverse an obstacle course during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.

  • Three-year-old Ann Rocyz, left, and her brother Johnny, 5, both of Bartlett, ride the dragon coaster during Bartlett's 4th of July Festival Monday at Apple Orchard Park.

Bartlett's multiday 4th of July festival continued Monday with music, food and carnival rides at Apple Orchard Park.

The fest continues Tuesday, July 4, from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Some events going on Tuesday include a tractor pull at 1 p.m., bingo from 3 to 9 p.m. and turbo turtle races at 4 p.m.

Music acts include Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones from 2 to 4 p.m., Sam Savage from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Semple from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event is culminated with a fireworks extravaganza at 9:30 p.m., with music simulcast on FM 98.1.

The parade kicks off from Oak Avenue at 1 p.m.

To find out more information, visit bartlett4thofjuly.com

