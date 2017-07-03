Bartlett starts the celebration early

Bartlett's multiday 4th of July festival continued Monday with music, food and carnival rides at Apple Orchard Park.

The fest continues Tuesday, July 4, from noon to 9:30 p.m.

Some events going on Tuesday include a tractor pull at 1 p.m., bingo from 3 to 9 p.m. and turbo turtle races at 4 p.m.

Music acts include Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones from 2 to 4 p.m., Sam Savage from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Semple from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The event is culminated with a fireworks extravaganza at 9:30 p.m., with music simulcast on FM 98.1.

The parade kicks off from Oak Avenue at 1 p.m.

To find out more information, visit bartlett4thofjuly.com