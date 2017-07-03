Aurora man gets 11 years in check fraud scheme

Knowingly writing bad checks and setting up fraudulent bank accounts has gotten an Aurora man an 11-year prison sentence.

Matthew A. Young, 37, of the 700 block of Grove Street, agreed to the sentence last week.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of continuing financial crimes enterprise, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

He was also ordered to pay $5,799 in restitution.

Between February 2015 and August 2016, Young opened three checking accounts at two banks, using the personal identifying information of three victims.

Knowing the accounts did not have enough money in them, he wrote checks to 12 local businesses to buy $6,144 worth of items such as chain saws and lawn mowers. He would then sell the items.

Young was convicted several times in Ohio in the early 2000s of similar offenses, and in DuPage, Kane and McLean counties in 2012.

He is eligible for day-for-day credit and also received credit for 295 days spent in the Kane County jail.

Aurora, Batavia, Elburn, Geneva, Oswego, St. Charles, Sugar Grove and Wheaton police departments, along with the Kane and Kendall counties' sheriffs offices investigated the case.