updated: 7/2/2017 6:37 PM

Mundelein celebrates Independence Day, community spirit

  Uncle Sam Stiltman, aka Jason Kollum, reaches down to shake hands with spectators along California Avenue on Sunday during the Mundelein Community Days Parade.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  Children sit on the float from Parkview Health and Fitness as they wave to spectators Sunday along California Avenue during the Mundelein Community Days Parade.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  The Flowerama float travels along California Avenue during the Mundelein Community Days Parade on Sunday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz waves Sunday while riding atop a fire truck along California Avenue during the Mundelein Community Days Parade.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  The Canadian National Railway float travels along California Avenue passing out candy Sunday during the Mundelein Community Days Parade.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Dozens of floats, dancers, musical groups and other entries marched down California Avenue in Mundelein on Sunday to celebrate the nation's birthday and the community's spirit.

As is tradition, the Mundelein Community Days Parade was a highlight of the four-day festival held mostly in Kracklauer Park and featuring tons of food, kids events, live music and other activities.

The fest wraps up Monday with a carnival, hot dog eating contest, main stage performances by Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen and Mason Rivers, and a fireworks show that begins about 9:30 p.m.

