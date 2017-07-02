Mundelein celebrates Independence Day, community spirit

Dozens of floats, dancers, musical groups and other entries marched down California Avenue in Mundelein on Sunday to celebrate the nation's birthday and the community's spirit.

As is tradition, the Mundelein Community Days Parade was a highlight of the four-day festival held mostly in Kracklauer Park and featuring tons of food, kids events, live music and other activities.

The fest wraps up Monday with a carnival, hot dog eating contest, main stage performances by Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen and Mason Rivers, and a fireworks show that begins about 9:30 p.m.