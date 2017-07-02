Man charged in Carpentersville stabbing

A Carpentersville man faces an aggravated domestic battery charge in connection with the stabbing of his girlfriend last week, officials said Sunday.

Peter Biancalana, 35, is being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail, according to a news release from Carpentersville police.

Authorities responded about 6:52 a.m. Friday to the 100 block of Pecos Circle, where a 28-year-old woman said she was stabbed multiple times during a "domestic-related incident" with her boyfriend, police said. She was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Biancalana, the woman's boyfriend, fled the residence before police arrived, authorities said. He was arrested about 1:35 a.m. Saturday, and his next court date is July 12.