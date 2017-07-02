Breaking News Bar
 
Man, 62, killed when car collides with motorized wheelchair in McHenry Township

Daily Herald report

McHenry County authorities are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man killed Saturday when his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car in McHenry Township.

The man was in a Permobil F3 Corpus Wheelchair on the 700 block of Ringwood Road in Pistakee Highlands, when it was hit about 1:24 p.m. by an eastbound 2016 Subaru Forester, according to McHenry County Sheriff's police. The man's identity was not released.

The driver of the Subaru, a 65-year-old man, was transported to Centegra Hospital-McHenry for minor injuries, authorities said. He is cooperating with the investigation and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, sheriff's police said.

Seat belts were worn by both men, and there were no passengers in the Subaru.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office are leading the investigation.

