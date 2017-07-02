Lake County bicyclist reported missing

Lake County Sheriff's Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 28-year-old man whose family is concerned about his mental health.

Reported missing by his family on Saturday, Dylan P. Yates, of the 22700 block of West Loon Lake Boulevard in an unincorporated near Antioch, was last seen June 26 riding his 10-speed blue Schwinn bicycle. Yates stands about 6 feet 1 inch and weighs roughly 125 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is an avid cyclist who uses his bike as his primary transportation.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, white swimming trunks and dark blue shoes. He may be wearing earrings, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Yates is asked to call 911.