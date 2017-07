Lake County bicyclist found safe

A 28-year-old man who'd gone missing last week while riding his bicycle near Antioch has been located safely, authorities said Sunday.

Avid cyclist Dylan P. Yates had last been seen June 26 aboard the 10-speed blue Schwinn bicycle that served as his primary means of transportation. Family members reported him missing Saturday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced shortly before noon Sunday that Yates was found safely, but did not provide any details on where or how he was located.