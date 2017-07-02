Driver critically injured after train hits car in Round Lake Park

A driver is in critical condition after a car was struck by a Metra commuter train about 11 a.m. today in Round Lake Park, police said.

The vehicle was westbound on Route 134 when the collision occurred near Porter Drive. An eyewitness reported the vehicle going airborne, police said.

The vehicle's occupant was extricated from the car and taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville in critical condition.

Round Lake Park police and the Major Crash Investigation Team are investigating.

According to Metra, inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District North Line has been halted because of the crash. The duration of the delay is unknown.