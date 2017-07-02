Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 7/2/2017 12:45 PM

Driver critically injured after train hits car in Round Lake Park

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A driver is in critical condition after a car was struck by a Metra commuter train about 11 a.m. today in Round Lake Park, police said.

The vehicle was westbound on Route 134 when the collision occurred near Porter Drive. An eyewitness reported the vehicle going airborne, police said.

The vehicle's occupant was extricated from the car and taken to Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville in critical condition.

Round Lake Park police and the Major Crash Investigation Team are investigating.

According to Metra, inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District North Line has been halted because of the crash. The duration of the delay is unknown.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account