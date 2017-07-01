Kane County Flea Market celebrating 50th anniversary

hello

When Helen Robinson started the Kane County Flea Market, her husband, J.L., told her she had the "darnedest ideas."

Today, 50 successful years later, the market is run by Helen's sons and their families, according to kanecountyfleamarket.com.

The market is celebrating its official 50th anniversary Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles and still offers a little something for everyone.

If you're searching for that perfect piece of jewelry, furniture, books, antiques, or fancy "junque," the flea market is likely to have it.

There are up to 1,000 vendors on selected weekends selling both indoors and outdoors.

On its selected weekends, the flea market is open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at the fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

After this weekend, the next market is scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6.