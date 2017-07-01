Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 7/1/2017 4:43 PM

Kane County Flea Market celebrating 50th anniversary

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Bill Brinkley and Jerry Casio, both of Rockford, carry garden planters through the Kane County Flea Market Saturday. They made the trip specifically to find garden items for their yards.

      Bill Brinkley and Jerry Casio, both of Rockford, carry garden planters through the Kane County Flea Market Saturday. They made the trip specifically to find garden items for their yards.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Tracey Soucy of Lake Barrington does some casual shopping with Lulu on her shoulder. The Kane County Flea Market is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

      Tracey Soucy of Lake Barrington does some casual shopping with Lulu on her shoulder. The Kane County Flea Market is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Peytone Vollum carries a screen door through the Kane County Flea Market.

      Peytone Vollum carries a screen door through the Kane County Flea Market.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

When Helen Robinson started the Kane County Flea Market, her husband, J.L., told her she had the "darnedest ideas."

Today, 50 successful years later, the market is run by Helen's sons and their families, according to kanecountyfleamarket.com.

The market is celebrating its official 50th anniversary Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles and still offers a little something for everyone.

If you're searching for that perfect piece of jewelry, furniture, books, antiques, or fancy "junque," the flea market is likely to have it.

There are up to 1,000 vendors on selected weekends selling both indoors and outdoors.

On its selected weekends, the flea market is open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays at the fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

After this weekend, the next market is scheduled for Aug. 5 and 6.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account