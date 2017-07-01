House leader: Revenue vote now set for weekend

Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago thanks House members following a vote to adopt a spending bill amendment Friday in Springfield. Madigan said Saturday more work needs to be done, including final negotiations on a tax increase package that is needed to ensure the budget will be in balance.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The House will vote Sunday on a revenue plan after all.

Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement saying he was "encouraged by the progress we continue to make." He said there would be a vote on the House floor Sunday on a plan "modeled on the bill supported" by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Earlier Saturday, Madigan rankled Republicans when he announced that there would be no votes on a deal to end a two-year stalemate this weekend. House GOP members accused the Chicago Democrat of "slowing down" the process for political advantage.

Madigan issued his statement as Senate Democrats appeared before reporters to explain that negotiations were delicate but progressing and defending Madigan's approach.

Illinois has been without a budget for two years because of disagreements between Madigan and other Democrats and Rauner. Saturday marked the third fiscal year in a row Illinois has begun without a budget agreement.