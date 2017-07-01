House leader: Revenue vote now set for weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The House will vote Sunday on a revenue plan after all.
Speaker Michael Madigan issued a statement saying he was "encouraged by the progress we continue to make." He said there would be a vote on the House floor Sunday on a plan "modeled on the bill supported" by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Earlier Saturday, Madigan rankled Republicans when he announced that there would be no votes on a deal to end a two-year stalemate this weekend. House GOP members accused the Chicago Democrat of "slowing down" the process for political advantage.
Madigan issued his statement as Senate Democrats appeared before reporters to explain that negotiations were delicate but progressing and defending Madigan's approach.
Illinois has been without a budget for two years because of disagreements between Madigan and other Democrats and Rauner. Saturday marked the third fiscal year in a row Illinois has begun without a budget agreement.