Grayslake Family Picnic an All-American celebration

What could be more American than a family picnic to bring a community together in celebration of their nation's founding?

How about a family picnic that ends with a bang -- from an always-popular fireworks show.

That's what drew hundreds to Central Park on Saturday for the annual Grayslake's Family Picnic and Taste of Grayslake event.

Hosted by the Grayslake Community Park District, Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and the village of Grayslake, the fest featured local fare from food vendors, a live concert by the band Mike & Joe and a fireworks show held at dusk.