updated: 7/1/2017 6:50 PM

Grayslake Family Picnic an All-American celebration

  • Chase Michel, 2, of Grayslake, and his brother Luke, 4, ride in a car together during the Grayslake Family Picnic Saturday at Central Park.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Kensington Kiely, 4, of Grayslake, and her dad, Kevin, descend the Fun Slide together during the Grayslake Family Picnic at Central Park.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Max Koolman, 4, of Grayslake, and his dad, Hannes, ride in the caboose of the train during the Grayslake Family Picnic at Central Park.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

What could be more American than a family picnic to bring a community together in celebration of their nation's founding?

How about a family picnic that ends with a bang -- from an always-popular fireworks show.

That's what drew hundreds to Central Park on Saturday for the annual Grayslake's Family Picnic and Taste of Grayslake event.

Hosted by the Grayslake Community Park District, Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and the village of Grayslake, the fest featured local fare from food vendors, a live concert by the band Mike & Joe and a fireworks show held at dusk.

