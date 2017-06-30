Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/30/2017 1:13 PM

Woman, 3 children rescued from Round Lake Beach retention pond

  • During a heavy rain, a woman accidentally drove this car into a retention pond in Round Lake Beach. Three young children were inside.

    Courtesy of Round Lake Beach Police

    Courtesy of Round Lake Beach Police

 
Lee Filas
 
 

Police are crediting two good Samaritans for saving the life of a woman and three children who erroneously drove into a retention pond during a heavy downpour Wednesday.

Round Lake Beach Deputy Police Chief Michael Scott said the unidentified woman was driving away from a strip mall in the 900 block of Rollins Road just before 9:30 p.m. and thought an overflowing retention pond on the north side of Rollins Road was a continuation of a parking lot.

However, he said, the pond had overflowed from the nearly 4 inches of rain Round Lake Beach received that evening. Thinking the retention pond was a continuation of the parking lot, she drove into the water with her children aged 3, 5, and 7 inside, causing the vehicle to quickly submerge to its roof, Scott said.

"Two good Samaritans who witnessed the incident -- Blaine Matthew Smith and Stephen Aversano -- swam to the vehicle and rescued the occupants," Scott said.

Scott said no one was seriously injured or taken to a hospital.

