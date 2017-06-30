Volo Auto Museum to end car shows, plans expansion

hello

The fifth annual VooDoo A-Go-Go car show will be the last show held on the grounds of the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road. Museum officials' expansion plans are behind the decision to end car shows, although twice annual car corrals are expected to continue. Courtesy of Richard Coyne Schultz

The fifth annual VooDoo A-Go-Go car show will be the last show held on the grounds of the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road. Museum officials' expansion plans are behind the decision to end car shows, although twice annual car corrals are expected to continue. Courtesy of Richard Coyne Schultz

The last car show on the grounds of the Volo Auto Museum, a business built on vintage and specialty vehicles, will be held Saturday.

"We started back in the '70s with car shows, and they were huge, but it was more exclusive -- there wasn't a car show on every corner," said Brian Grams, director of the museum.

Grams said the grounds typically hosted four or five shows annually, but only one was booked for this year, and the decision was made to make it the last. Ending that tradition will allow the museum to expand.

"To use the land for the museums themselves makes more sense," he said. "While it's the end of an era for fans of the property as a show venue, it's the best move for the museum going forward."

Members of the VooDoo Kings Kustom Car Club are coordinating the last event. Show entry and dunk tank proceeds will benefit Compass to Care, a nonprofit that helps parents pay travel expenses to bring their children to cancer treatment destinations.

As many as 250 pre-1985 vehicles are expected in traditional custom, hot rod, muscle and motorcycle categories. The $20 entry fee includes two museum wristbands.

This is the fifth annual VooDoo A-Go-Go show at the museum, 27582 Volo Village Road. Gates will open for participants at 9 a.m. General admission begins at 10 a.m.

The show will feature rare and custom vehicles; trophy presentations; craft vendors; music; hourly raffles; and, $5 for three chances to dunk VooDoo Kings Kustom Car Club volunteers for the Compass to Care charity.

Grams emphasized the museum is not closing, but the remaining land at the 35-acre site will be reserved for expansion. Roughly 40,000 square feet of new exhibits have been added the past five years, with more planned.

"We also want to go into vintage boats," Grams said.

The concession stand will be renovated to an "old-time, old-fashioned" train station and a restaurant with outdoor seating will be established midway through the sprawling exhibit space, he added.