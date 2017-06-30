Train with oil tanker cars derails near downtown Plainfield

COURTESY OF ABC7Emergency crews are on the scene of a freight train derailment in far southwest suburban Plainfield Friday evening.

PLAINFIELD -- Authorities say a Canadian National freight train that included cars transporting crude oil derailed in Plainfield around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Plainfield Fire Department is responding to the derailment Friday in the village near Route 59 and Riverwalk Court. The location is near the village's downtown business district and a branch of the DuPage River.

Authorities say about 20 cars were derailed 38 miles south of Chicago. Oil was leaking from the cars, but a spokesman for Canadian National said he could not confirm that.

Area fire departments, including Naperville's, have responded to the scene with foam to deal with the oil.

Canadian National has also sent hazardous-material and environmental-response teams, said Patrick Waldron, a company spokesman.

Plainfield police have asked people to stay away from the area, and nearby residents are reporting on Facebook that they received calls from the village asking them to evacuate.

• Daily Herald reporter Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.