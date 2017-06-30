Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/30/2017 8:48 PM

Train with oil tanker cars derails near downtown Plainfield

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • COURTESY OF ABC7Emergency crews are on the scene of a freight train derailment in far southwest suburban Plainfield Friday evening.

    COURTESY OF ABC7Emergency crews are on the scene of a freight train derailment in far southwest suburban Plainfield Friday evening.

 
Associated Press

PLAINFIELD -- Authorities say a Canadian National freight train that included cars transporting crude oil derailed in Plainfield around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Plainfield Fire Department is responding to the derailment Friday in the village near Route 59 and Riverwalk Court. The location is near the village's downtown business district and a branch of the DuPage River.

Authorities say about 20 cars were derailed 38 miles south of Chicago. Oil was leaking from the cars, but a spokesman for Canadian National said he could not confirm that.

Area fire departments, including Naperville's, have responded to the scene with foam to deal with the oil.

Canadian National has also sent hazardous-material and environmental-response teams, said Patrick Waldron, a company spokesman.

Plainfield police have asked people to stay away from the area, and nearby residents are reporting on Facebook that they received calls from the village asking them to evacuate.

• Daily Herald reporter Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account