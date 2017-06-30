Report: Woman, 3 children rescued from Round Lake Beach retention pond

A woman and her three children were rescued from a retention pond in Round Lake Beach after their car went into the water during heavy storms late Wednesday, the Lake County News Sun is reporting.

Dispatchers received a call at about 9:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had slipped into the retention pond near a strip mall on the 900 block of East Rollins Road.

Four people were trapped inside the vehicle, and bystanders were in the pond trying to rescue the people.

Two men were able to pull the three children and the mother to safety before the car submerged, the News Sun is reporting.

Police said no one was seriously injured.