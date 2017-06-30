Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 6/30/2017 7:08 AM

Report: Woman, 3 children rescued from Round Lake Beach retention pond

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A woman and her three children were rescued from a retention pond in Round Lake Beach after their car went into the water during heavy storms late Wednesday, the Lake County News Sun is reporting.

Dispatchers received a call at about 9:30 p.m. of a vehicle that had slipped into the retention pond near a strip mall on the 900 block of East Rollins Road.

Four people were trapped inside the vehicle, and bystanders were in the pond trying to rescue the people.

Two men were able to pull the three children and the mother to safety before the car submerged, the News Sun is reporting.

Police said no one was seriously injured.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account