Hanover Park man charged in Woodstock robbery

A Hanover Park man was charged with armed robbery, accused of holding up people at a house in Woodstock on Wednesday.

Brian Odell, 39, of the 4700 block of Zeppelin Drive, is also charged with unlawful restraint and mob action. The armed robbery charge is a Class X felony, punishable by at least 6 to 30 years in prison. The others are lesser felonies.

Bail is set at $200,000, meaning he needs to post $20,000 to be freed from the McHenry County jail.

Federal marshals arrested him Thursday afternoon.

According to Woodstock police, Odell is one of several suspects.

Police responded to the 200 block of Throop Street at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday for a disturbance, and learned there had been a fight in a residence. A handgun had been displayed, and two men were beaten. Some personal property was taken.

The offenders and victims knew each other, and the victims were specifically targeted, Woodstock police said.

Anyone with information about the other suspects is asked to call the Northeast Regional Communications Center at (815) 363-2152.

The suspects drove away in a dark-colored Cadillac sedan.

Odell is due back in court July 7.