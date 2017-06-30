Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/30/2017 9:33 PM

Hanover Park man charged in Woodstock robbery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Brian Odell

    Brian Odell

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

A Hanover Park man was charged with armed robbery, accused of holding up people at a house in Woodstock on Wednesday.

Brian Odell, 39, of the 4700 block of Zeppelin Drive, is also charged with unlawful restraint and mob action. The armed robbery charge is a Class X felony, punishable by at least 6 to 30 years in prison. The others are lesser felonies.

Bail is set at $200,000, meaning he needs to post $20,000 to be freed from the McHenry County jail.

Federal marshals arrested him Thursday afternoon.

According to Woodstock police, Odell is one of several suspects.

Police responded to the 200 block of Throop Street at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday for a disturbance, and learned there had been a fight in a residence. A handgun had been displayed, and two men were beaten. Some personal property was taken.

The offenders and victims knew each other, and the victims were specifically targeted, Woodstock police said.

Anyone with information about the other suspects is asked to call the Northeast Regional Communications Center at (815) 363-2152.

The suspects drove away in a dark-colored Cadillac sedan.

Odell is due back in court July 7.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account