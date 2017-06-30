Elburn seeks replacement for trustee who's moving to Texas

hello

Elburn Trustee John Krukoff has resigned, because he is moving to Texas.

Elburn is looking for someone to replace John Krukoff on the village board.

Krukoff has resigned because he is moving to Texas, according to President Jeff Walter.

Applications are available at village hall and on the village's website. They are due July 14.

Walter will appoint the replacement, with the advice and consent of the village board.

He was elected to the board in 2015. Before that, he served on the village's Plan Commission for five years.

Krukoff could not immediately be reached for comment.