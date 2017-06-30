Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/30/2017 8:46 AM

Elburn seeks replacement for trustee who's moving to Texas

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Elburn Trustee John Krukoff has resigned, because he is moving to Texas.

    Elburn Trustee John Krukoff has resigned, because he is moving to Texas.

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Elburn is looking for someone to replace John Krukoff on the village board.

Krukoff has resigned because he is moving to Texas, according to President Jeff Walter.

Applications are available at village hall and on the village's website. They are due July 14.

Walter will appoint the replacement, with the advice and consent of the village board.

He was elected to the board in 2015. Before that, he served on the village's Plan Commission for five years.

Krukoff could not immediately be reached for comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account