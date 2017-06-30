Denny's coming to Batavia

A Denny's Restaurant plans to move into the former Honey-Jam Cafe on Randall Road in Batavia.

It could open as soon as September, according to a spokesman for Denny's.

The Batavia Plan Commission approved Denny's exterior remodeling plan June 21. The applicant, Food Service Concepts Inc., plans to replace the shingle roof with a seamless metal roof, refresh the landscaping and add a sign, according to its design application.

The restaurant at 521 N. Randall Road started life as a Bennigan's, but that closed in 2008 when the company underwent bankruptcy.

In 2010, Portillo's Restaurant Group opened the Honey-Jam Cafe, one of three. It closed three years later, then reopened in 2015, then closed again in 2016. The restaurant is next to a Portillo's Restaurant, but PRG does not own either site.

Denny's will lease the restaurant from RP & SP Holdings LLC, which owned the Portillo's Restaurant Group until selling the company to Berkshire Partners in 2014.