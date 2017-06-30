Dawn Patrol: Radogno stepping down from state Senate

Senate GOP leader to step down:

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno, a moderate from Lemont, announced she will resign from her seat she's held since 1997, effective Saturday. Several other moderate lawmakers also have resigned in the wake of the state's budget impasse. Full story

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Brian Bridges of Josh's Painting puts white paint over a rainbow stripe on a house owned by Church of the Brethren Inc. in Elgin.

Painter Joshua Martin covered up the rainbow with white paint Thursday, after he given a Thursday afternoon deadline by Church of the Brethren Inc., which owns the house at 923 W. Highland Ave., in Elgin. to paint over the rainbow. Otherwise, he'd be banned from the property and never hired again, he said. Martin painted the rainbow after a monetary dispute with a next-door neighbor. Full story

Five arrested, heroin seized in South Elgin

Authorities arrested five people this week and seized nearly an ounce of heroin Thursday during a search of a South Elgin home. Police say they are fighting suburban distribution efforts. Full story

Wheeling death was accidental

Authorities said death of a 43-year-old man who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a Wheeling pet food store now appears to be accidental. Police initially said Jose Luis Reyes-Leon's death was "suspicious." Full story

Warrenville teens accused of giving pot to nephew, 5

Two Warrenville brothers, ages 14 and 17, have been charged as juveniles with aggravated battery to a child. Prosecutors say the teens supplied a lit joint to their 5-year-old. nephew when they were locked in a bathroom. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 68 degrees this morning. A thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, with highs around 80. Lows tonight near 65. Full story.

Traffic

Work has closed Petite Lake Road in Lake Villa between Route 59 and Fairfield Road until August 15. Full traffic.

The Cubs' Tommy La Stella, left, reacts after sliding home to score on a double by Jon Jay during the ninth inning Thursday in Washington. The Cubs won 5-4. - Associated Press

Behind a three-run 9th inning, the Cubs knocked off the Washington Nationals 5-4 Thursday to improve to 40-39 on the season. The Cubs now head to Cincinnati to face the Reds. Full story