Warrenville to celebrate 50 years this Fourth of July

hello

The Firecracker 5K in Warrenville opens the second day of the city's Fourth of July celebrations, which also marks Warrenville's 50th anniversary. Courtesy of Karey Ross

Afraid her "little space in the world" would be "swallowed up" by Naperville and Wheaton, Fay Johnson dedicated her life in the mid-1960s to Warrenville's 1967 incorporation.

Fifty years later, along with her good friend, 50-year resident and City Clerk Emily Larson, Johnson will serve as co-grand marshal of the city's Fourth of July parade, which is celebrating "Fifty Golden Years."

"We worked tirelessly back then because we truly wanted to have our own government. We saw our friends in Naperville, Wheaton and Lisle doing it and we were afraid we'd get swallowed up," said Johnson, who will celebrate her 88th birthday Tuesday. "I'm just glad it turned out to be as good as we hoped and that I'm still here 50 years later to lead the parade to celebrate. I just hope there's a car to ride in because I'm not walking."

Larson, who also celebrates a birthday Tuesday, has marched in the parade nearly every year as a member of one organization or another, but she's never been a marshal.

"I'm excited. I'm using it as an excuse to buy some new clothes," Larson said. "I need a new red, white and blue shirt and some earrings."

The parade, which steps off at 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, in downtown, begins two days of holiday celebration including the Firecracker 5K Run, the city's eighth annual horseshoe contest, kids' games and several bands on the main stage.

"We're encouraging the community to bring out floats that recognize the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of Warrenville," said Colin Wilkie, director of the Warrenville Friends of the Fourth Committee. "It's going to be special because this year's judging panel includes all people who participated in the original incorporation."

In addition to the games, bands and other festival events, Wilkie said organizers have "significantly increased" their fireworks budget for this year's celebration.

"We've been promised the best, biggest fireworks display ever," he said. "I have no doubt they're going to live up to hype."