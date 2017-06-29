Warrenville teens accused of giving marijuana to 5-year-old

Two Warrenville teens have been charged as juveniles with aggravated battery to a child for supplying marijuana to their 5-year-old nephew, prosecutors said.

The 14- and 17-year-old brothers appeared in juvenile court for a detention hearing Thursday morning where Judge Joseph Bugos ordered the younger brother to home detention, while the elder brother will remain in custody.

In addition to the aggravated battery charge, the elder brother also has been charged with resisting a police officer.

Prosecutors say the brothers and their nephew were locked in a bathroom Wednesday at the victim's home that he shares with the two brothers. They say the two brothers supplied a lit joint to their nephew. When the victim's mother smelled the odor of marijuana and opened the bathroom door, her son was coughing and crying.

"The allegations against these two juvenile defendants are very disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Marijuana is an illegal drug and why anyone would supply an illegal drug to a 5-year-old, as alleged in this case, is just inexplicable."

The elder brother's next court date is scheduled for July 6, while the younger brother's next court date is scheduled for July 13.