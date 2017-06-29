Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/29/2017 11:54 PM

This time, calm at O'Hare as travel ban takes effect

  • Attorney Iman Boundaoui helps traveler K.R. Jain from India with a question while waiting at O'Hare International Airport to see if any international travelers need assistance after the Trump administration's new travel ban went into effect Thursday evening.

    Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

  • Pro bono attorneys Iman Boundaoui, Sarah Peaceman and Grant Talabay post a sign at O'Hare International Airport designating the area where they await any international travelers who may need assistance after the Trump administration's travel ban went into effect Thursday evening.

    Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
As the Trump administration's revised travel ban went into effect Thursday night, the mood at the arrival gate of O'Hare Airport's International Terminal was a far cry from what it was six months earlier when the first version of the ban was put in place.

There were no throngs of protesters marching along the roadway outside the terminal, but there were loved ones hugging after their reunion.

Instead of the dozens of attorneys setting up camp to help those detained, there were only five, working to gather information about travelers who might have experienced setbacks.

As of 8:45 p.m. there were no reported detentions, according to Iman Boundaoui, one of the attorneys in the terminal.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.

