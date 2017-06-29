New retailers opening in South Barrington:

Two new retailers are about to open in the fashion district area at The Arboretum of South Barrington. Debuting on Saturday will be the Chicago area's first Kimmie-Kakes. It's a handcrafted gift boutique specializing in custom diaper, towel and blanket cakes for every occasion. Mixer Boutique also will open Saturday. Mixer Boutique is new to the Chicago-area market and sells handcrafted jewelry and accessories. Inspire Bleu, a wellness center owned by the Spa Bleu salon at The Arboretum, will open in the fashion district sometime in July. The mall added family entertainment venue Tangerine trampolines in early June. Tangerine offers jumbo-size trampoline bungee activity for children and adults.