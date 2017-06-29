Lake, McHenry counties hit hardest by Wednesday night storms

Some people in the North and Northwest suburbs are bailing out today after heavy rainfall dumped up to 3½ inches of rain across the landscape late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Rainfall totals released early by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network show 3.4 inches of rain fell in Cary, 3.2 inches in Algonquin, and 3.1 inches in Lake Zurich.

Charles Mott of the National Weather Service said a tornado watch for Cook, Lake, DuPage, McHenry and Kane counties expired at midnight without a twister touching down. He said a funnel cloud was reported to Marengo police about 8:30 p.m., but no damage was reported.

He said various streets in Lake and McHenry counties were reported flooded during the heaviest downpours late Wednesday. People in Antioch reported trees being downed due to the storm.

He said it will be sunny in the morning, but showers and more storms are likely Thursday afternoon and into the evening.