Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2017 8:10 AM

Lake, McHenry counties hit hardest by Wednesday night storms

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Some people in the North and Northwest suburbs are bailing out today after heavy rainfall dumped up to 3½ inches of rain across the landscape late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Rainfall totals released early by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network show 3.4 inches of rain fell in Cary, 3.2 inches in Algonquin, and 3.1 inches in Lake Zurich.

Charles Mott of the National Weather Service said a tornado watch for Cook, Lake, DuPage, McHenry and Kane counties expired at midnight without a twister touching down. He said a funnel cloud was reported to Marengo police about 8:30 p.m., but no damage was reported.

He said various streets in Lake and McHenry counties were reported flooded during the heaviest downpours late Wednesday. People in Antioch reported trees being downed due to the storm.

He said it will be sunny in the morning, but showers and more storms are likely Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account