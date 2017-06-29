Breaking News Bar
 
Itasca woman killed, Elgin residents hurt in Plank Road crash

Chacour Koop
 
 

An Itasca woman was killed and two others were injured Wednesday in a crash on Plank Road in Plato Township, according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

The driver and passenger -- both 23 and from Elgin -- were driving east on Plank Road near Route 47 when their Nissan crossed into oncoming traffic, police said.

Their vehicle struck a westbound Acura driven by Suzanne Cannella, 78, the sole occupant. Authorities responded about 11:30 a.m. and all involved were taken to an area hospital, where Cannella was pronounced dead, police said.

The female driver of the Nissan remained hospitalized Thursday with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. Her male passenger also remained in the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not determined what caused the Nissan to cross into the westbound lane, and the crash remains under investigation.

