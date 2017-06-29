Fox Valley police reports

Carpentersville

• Witnesses reported seeing two teen girls stealing candy and a bathing suit from Walmart on Lake Marian Road about 8:35 p.m. Monday.

• Witnesses on Sunday reported seeing a man break into two vehicles parked outside a house in the 100 block of Hook Road. A wallet containing $280 cash, a driver's license and several other cards was reported stolen.

• Freddie Parson, 48, of Chicago, was charged Sunday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. He is accused of stealing a $678 TV from Walmart on Lake Marian Road.

• Mark C. Hunsinger, 60, of Elgin, was charged Saturday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. He is accused of stealing $164 worth of merchandise from Woodman's on Randall Road.

• Clothing, perfume and more than $1,000 in cash were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 200 block of Tee Road, police said.

• A juvenile was charged June 23 with retail theft. He is accused of stealing $68 worth of merchandise from Carson's in Spring Hill Mall.

• A fishing pole, tackle boxes, blankets and coins were reported stolen June 22 from a car parked outside a home in the 100 block of Birch Street.

• A stereo was reported stolen June 22 out of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Maple Avenue.

• Syeda Ana Fatima, 24, of Carpentersville, and her juvenile sister were charged June 22 with retail theft, police said. They are accused of switching the price tickets on items at Kohl's in Spring Hill Mall.

• Katherine B. Kleparski, 49, of Carpentersville, was charged June 22 with retail theft, police said. She is accused of stealing $174 worth of merchandise from Woodman's on Randall Road.

• A resident reported June 22 that two men approached her outside her home in the 1400 block of Windsor Circle, knocked her to the ground and stole a black wallet case. The case contained her cellphone, a LINK card, a debit card, her daughter's Social Security card and $60 in cash.