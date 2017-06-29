Breaking News Bar
 
Festivals ready to launch in Arlington Heights and elsewhere

  • Sam Stubbs, left, hands a 22-pound bag of ice to Jason Palafox as the sophomore members of the John Hersey High School cross-country team load them for storage in a refrigerated trailer during setup for Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Justin Phillips drives a stake outside the food tent during setup for Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Rides including the "Century Wheel" have been set up for Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Spencer Burkhalter, left, and Sam Stubbs, both sophomore members of the John Hersey High School cross-country team, help move 22-pound bags of ice Thursday for placement into a refrigerated trailer for use at Frontier Days at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Fourth of July marks the apex of the summer festival season for the Northwest suburbs, and on Thursday workers were setting the stage for the holiday weekend's big events.

The first of six major festivals to open is Barrington Fourth of July Fest, which launches at 11 a.m. Friday in the Lions Brat tent at the north Metra commuter lot.

Palatine Hometown Fest follows at 1 p.m. Friday at Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road. The Bartlett Fourth of July Celebration commences at 5 p.m. at Apple Orchard Park.

Frontier Days in Arlington Heights will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St.

Northwest Fourth-Fest at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway in Hoffman Estates and the Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road both begin at 6 p.m.

Details on those festivals and other Indepence Day weekend events are in the TimeOut and Neighbor sections and online at dailyherald.com.

