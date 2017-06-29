Dawn Patrol: Dist. 211 board member who missed half her meetings resigns

The District 211 administration received a resignation letter attached to an email from Lauanna Recker on Wednesday.

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board member Lauanna Recker, who missed half the board's scheduled meetings since her April 2015 election, resigned Wednesday. Full story

Contractor injured in Buffalo Grove electrical fire

A 41-year-old man was injured in a flash fire Wednesday while performing electrical work at a Buffalo Grove business, officials say. Full story

Trial date set for man accused in Naperville arson

An October trial has been set for the retired Chicago police sergeant accused of setting fire to a vacant tent belonging to a well-known Naperville squatter. Full story

Attorney says Round Lake man shoved Little City teens in self-defense

When David Sutton took a job at Little City, he didn't abandon his right to defend himself, his defense attorney said Wednesday during opening statements in Sutton's trial on charges he struck two autistic teens at the Palatine facility in 2015. Full story

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2016 Samantha Brunell resigned as Carpentersville's human resources director after village officials placed her on administrative leave last month, according to a separation agreement.

Carpentersville's human resources director resigned last month after village officials indicated they were contemplating her termination, according to a separation agreement. Full story

Northrop Grumman honors military

John Mikols has a personal connection to the work he does at Northrop Grumman, having utilized the military technologies he helps produce at the company's Rolling Meadows plant. He was on stage during the company's 26th annual America Day celebration Wednesday. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 70 degrees this morning. Highs around 84 today, with lows tonight near 67. Strong thunderstorms are possible this evening. Full story.

Traffic

Martin Avenue is closed between West Street and Brom Drive in Naperville because of Naperville Ribfest. The road will remain closed through Thursday, July 6. Full traffic.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is helped off the field by trainers after he was injured during the fifth inning of Wednesday's 8-4 loss in Washington. - Associated Press

The Nationals shelled Cubs starter John Lackey on the way to an 8-4 victory Wednesday night at Nationals Park. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant turned his right ankle and had to leave the game in the fifth inning. Read Bruce Miles' take here.

Rodon effectively wild in loss to Yankees

In his season debut Wednesday, White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon actually was better than the numbers would indicate in a marathon 12-3 loss to New York. Read Scot Gregor's take here.