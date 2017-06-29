Cougars celebrate one of Batavia's very own

About 1,500 bobblehead statues were handed out at Craig Sager Bobblehead Night at the Kane County Cougars game in Geneva on Thursday. Sager, who died in December, was from Batavia and became a well-known national television sideline reporter who publicly battled leukemia.

The Kane County Cougars on Thursday celebrated and honored one of Batavia's natives who battled a fatal disease with class and grace.

Fans came from across the suburbs -- and even as far away as Arizona -- to land one of 1,500 bobbleheads of Craig Sager, a sideline reporter for TNT and TBS whose trademark over-the-top sport coats were only outdone by his glowing smile.

"We were watching him with baseball (broadcasts) pretty much all the time," said Jeff Larrance of Streamwood.

Sager, a Batavia High School grad who never lost touch with his roots, died in December from acute myeloid leukemia.

Kane County Cougars Vice President and General Manager Curtis Haug said the team reached out to Sager's family after he died and will donate a portion of the night's proceeds to the Sagerstrong Foundation, which raises money for clinical trials for cancer research for leukemia and other blood cancers.

"He exemplified class and dignity and grace throughout his career. He's been in people's living rooms with funny sport coats -- everyone knows Craig Sager," Haug said.

Haug said team officials planned the night to coincide with what would have been Sager's 66th birthday, and Sager's wife, Stacy, helped with the design and approval of the bobblehead.

"The big thing she wanted was for him to have a smile on his face. That was the most important thing," Haug recalled. "He was such a beloved sideline reporter. We're thrilled to give (the bobbleheads) out. It's been very well received."

For more information, visit sagerstrongfoundation.org.

Thursday's game marked the beginning of a weekend homestand for the Cougars that is packed with special events and, of course, fireworks. For information, visit kccougars.com.