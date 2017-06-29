Chance the Rapper gives Grammy to museum

A day before being honored as Best New Artist and Humanitarian at the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, Chance the Rapper used an event in Chicago honoring him as an opportunity to honor the DuSable Museum of African American History.

At the museum's "Night of 100 Stars" gala on Saturday, the Chicago native announced he'll be donating his 2017 Grammy Award for best rap album -- a historic first ever awarded a streaming-only album -- to the South Side museum.

He made history when he earned seven Grammy nominations, after the Recording Academy relaxed eligibility rules allowing music released on streaming platforms, taking home "Best New Artist," "Best Rap Performance" and "Best Rap Album," for his album "Coloring Book."

It is the latter he intends to donate to the 56-year-old museum.

The announcement surprised museum officials and brought the audience to its feet at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place event.

