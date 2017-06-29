Auditions for 'Treasure Island' in Antioch

Antioch-based PM&L Theater is hosting auditions for "Treasure Island" at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24, at St. Stephens Church, 1155 Hillside Drive, Antioch.

Arrive a few minutes early to fill out an audition form. Auditioners must be 12 or older and are encouraged to prepare a one- to two-minute monologue from classical literature. There also will be cold reading from the script. Actors should be prepared to learn basic stage swordplay. The play will open Sept 15. PM&L Theatre is a nonprofit, community-based volunteer organization in downtown Antioch. Visit www.pmltheatre.com for tickets, announcements, audition and other information.