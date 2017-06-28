Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/28/2017 3:36 PM

Wheeling police investigating death at Evanger's Pet Food

Chacour Koop
 
 

Wheeling police and major case detectives are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive Wednesday at Evanger's Pet Food, according to a news release.

Wheeling police and firefighters were called to the pet food company at 221 Wheeling Road about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. Paramedics treated the unresponsive man and transported him to Glenbrook Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wheeling police then asked for assistance from the Major Case Assistance Team, an organization of 22 suburban law enforcement agencies that investigates homicides, kidnappings and serious accidents.

The Cook County medical examiner's office also responded to the scene.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity until his family is notified.

