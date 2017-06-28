Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/28/2017 1:24 PM

Schaumburg library accepting food for fines

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Submitted by Schaumburg Township District Library

The Schaumburg Township District Library's summer "Food for Fines" program will take place from July 1 through July 31, at the library's three locations in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park.

Library users are welcome to pay their fines by bringing in canned or boxed nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.

Each donated item will take off $1 from library fines, with a limit of 10 items per visit. Expired food will not be accepted, and food donations will not be accepted for lost or damaged items or collection agency fines.

Some of the best items to donate are canned meats, canned pasta, canned soup, juice, snacks and crackers, baking items, tomato products, paper goods and hygiene products.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account