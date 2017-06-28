Schaumburg library accepting food for fines

The Schaumburg Township District Library's summer "Food for Fines" program will take place from July 1 through July 31, at the library's three locations in Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates and Hanover Park.

Library users are welcome to pay their fines by bringing in canned or boxed nonperishable food items, which will be donated to the Schaumburg Township Food Pantry.

Each donated item will take off $1 from library fines, with a limit of 10 items per visit. Expired food will not be accepted, and food donations will not be accepted for lost or damaged items or collection agency fines.

Some of the best items to donate are canned meats, canned pasta, canned soup, juice, snacks and crackers, baking items, tomato products, paper goods and hygiene products.