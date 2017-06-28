Magician Bill Cook from Prospect Heights will appear on the opening episode of the new season of "Masters of Illusion" 7 p.m. Friday on The CW. Cook will be on several of the 13 episodes in the new season. Three-time award winner at the prestigious World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas, Cook has appeared on every major television network.
updated: 6/28/2017 5:50 PM
Prospect Heights magician to appear on 'Masters of Illusion'
