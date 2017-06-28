Breaking News Bar
 
Prospect Heights magician to appear on 'Masters of Illusion'

  • Magician Bill Cook of Prospect Heights will appear in Friday's episode of "Masters of Illusion" on The CW.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, 2016

 
Daily Herald report

Magician Bill Cook from Prospect Heights will appear on the opening episode of the new season of "Masters of Illusion" 7 p.m. Friday on The CW. Cook will be on several of the 13 episodes in the new season. Three-time award winner at the prestigious World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas, Cook has appeared on every major television network.

