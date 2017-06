Inbound I-290 jammed at York Road in Elmhurst

Illinois State Police say a four-vehicle crash has shut down inbound I-290 in Elmhurst at York Road, ABC 7 Chicago reports. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The crash involved a semitrailer truck that sustained a ruptured fuel tank, ABC 7 said. The cleanup after the 4 p.m. is blocking all eastbound lanes.

Traffic was getting by on the shoulder. There were no reports of any injuries.