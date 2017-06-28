Hearing delayed on restraining order to stop Cook County soda tax

hello

Legal efforts by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association to stop Cook County's new sweetened beverage tax from taking effect Saturday were delayed another day.

Arguments on whether to issue a temporary restraining order will be heard Thursday before Judge Carl Walker at the Daley Center in Chicago. A hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday before Cook County Judge James McGing, but he recused himself.

Attorney David Ruskin, who represents the merchants, said that despite the time crunch to get the case before a judge, he believes there will be a ruling Thursday.

The penny-an-ounce tax, approved in November, covers carbonated soft drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks and other pre-made sweetened drinks bought at stores or served in restaurants.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.