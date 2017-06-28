Former Naperville teacher accused of sexual abuse gets trial date

hello

A DuPage County judge on Wednesday set a Halloween trial date for a former Naperville junior high school teacher accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy.

Christine Taylor 44, of the 1100 block of Spring Garden Circle, Naperville, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and is being sued seeking more than $50,000 for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, willful and wanton misconduct and sexual assault.

The civil suit, filed on May 5, is next scheduled to be heard on July 18

Prosecutors say the abuse occurred on New Year's Day 2016 when Taylor had the boy and his mother to her house for pizza.

At roughly 9 p.m., Taylor asked the 16-year-old boy to help her walk her dog. Taylor then took the boy to her bedroom and sexually abused him, prosecutors allege. The teen's mother became suspicious and caught Taylor in a sexual act with the boy.

In a recent filing in the lawsuit, Taylor has denied all of the allegations, which mirror the allegations of the criminal case.

She is free on $150,000 bail in the criminal case.

Prosecutors and Taylor's attorney agreed on a Sept. 6 court date for the hearing of any pretrial motions in the criminal case.