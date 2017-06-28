Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/28/2017 1:24 PM

Donate school supplies at Palatine parade

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Palatine Township's Apple Tree program will officially begin at Palatine's Fourth of July parade Tuesday.

Heading into its 28th year, Apple Tree collects donations of school supplies each year from Palatine Township residents. Backpacks full of the donated school supplies are provided to less-fortunate students so they can start the academic year prepared and ready to learn.

New supplies will be collected at the Hometown Fest parade. Most wanted items include backpacks, markers, spiral notebooks, colored pencils, tissues and glue sticks.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account