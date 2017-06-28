Donate school supplies at Palatine parade

hello

Palatine Township's Apple Tree program will officially begin at Palatine's Fourth of July parade Tuesday.

Heading into its 28th year, Apple Tree collects donations of school supplies each year from Palatine Township residents. Backpacks full of the donated school supplies are provided to less-fortunate students so they can start the academic year prepared and ready to learn.

New supplies will be collected at the Hometown Fest parade. Most wanted items include backpacks, markers, spiral notebooks, colored pencils, tissues and glue sticks.