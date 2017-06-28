Breaking News Bar
 
Dawn Patrol: Streamwood resident describes fire's start; soda tax challenge

  • 16-year-old Tejah Ward, center, watches with her brother 17-year-old Adonis Ward as Streamwood firefighters battled a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of South Bartlett Road late Tuesday afternoon. The fire started in her apartment with her stepfather Brandon Spencer.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

Streamwood townhouses heavily damaged by fire

Streamwood firefighters yesterday fought a blaze in a two-story, six-unit townhouse building just north of Lake Street and east of South Bartlett Road. One displaced resident said the fire began in her townhouse. Full story

Retailers going to court to try to stop Cook County's beverage tax

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association will be in Cook County circuit court Wednesday seeking to stop Cook County's new tax on sweetened beverages. Full story

Teenage girl with special needs testifies in Rolling Meadows sexual assault trial

Prosecutors acknowledged a few things Tuesday about the teenage witness who accused a Rolling Meadows man of sexually abusing her several years ago when the girl and her mother lived with his family. Full story

Benedictine University spokesman fired after he filed discrimination lawsuit

A former Benedictine University employee says he was fired just one day after the initial court hearing for a federal lawsuit he filed against the Lisle-based school alleging civil rights violations, discrimination and a hostile work environment. Full story

Elgin tops DUI arrest increase across state

After training more police officers in detecting impaired drivers, Elgin logged the highest increase in DUI arrests last year among municipal law enforcement agencies across the state, data shows. Full story

Crystal Lake drowning victim identified as Carpentersville man

A man found dead in a Crystal Lake retention pond last week has been identified as 29-year-old Eulalio Elizarraraz Soto of Carpentersville, McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said Tuesday. Full story

Chicago Cubs can't stop Nationals

The Washington Nationals stole the Chicago Cubs blind last night. Nats baserunners stole seven bases in the first four inning against Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta and catcher Miguel Montero. The Nationals beat the Cubs 6-1, and Montero seemed to blame Arrieta for the running game. Full story

