updated: 6/28/2017 7:39 AM

Barrington delays recommendation on Dundee Road townhouse proposal

  • M/I Homes wants to build 65 townhouses on this former office site near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue in Barrington, just east of Motor Werks.

    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • M/I Homes proposes 65 townhouses on this former office site near Dundee Road and Grove Avenue in Barrington, just east of Motor Werks.

    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • About 70 residents, mostly from the Park Barrington subdivision, attended Tuesday night's Barrington plan commission session with concern about M/I Homes' proposal to build 65 townhouses near the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

Members of Barrington's advisory plan commission agreed to delay a recommendation on a proposal for 65 townhouses off Dundee Road until after a meeting between objecting residents and the developer.

About 70 residents, mostly from the Park Barrington subdivision, attended Tuesday night's plan commission session continued from June 13 with concern about M/I Homes' proposal to build the complex on 11 acres previously used for "country offices" at The Grove.

If built, the multifamily development would be at the northeast corner of Dundee and Grove Avenue between Motor Werks and the Barrington Middle School-Prairie Campus. Two small parks would be part of the tentatively named Brentwood subdivision.

Rather than issue a recommendation to the village board, plan commission members agreed to continue the public hearing a second time to July 25 so representatives from Park Barrington and M/I Homes can meet regarding concerns about the project and potentially strike a compromise.

M/I executive Greg Collins said he hopes the talks will be about the plan nuances and not cutting the number of homes in half or scrapping the multifamily project.

"I have no problem meeting," Collins said. "I hope that, at the end of it, we're talking about how to make a townhome plan better."

Concerns about 65 townhouses being too many for the 11 acres and additional traffic were expressed at the first night of the hearing and were reiterated Tuesday.

Resident Bill Hartman spoke for many when he called on the plan commission to reject M/I Homes' proposal.

"This is not low density," Hartman said. "It's not controlled growth. It's the opposite."

While plan commission members agreed the 65 homes may be too many, they said the proposal could be a chance for Barrington to diversify its housing stock.

Collins said the townhouses would provide a greater and more affordable housing choice in Barrington, likely appealing to older "move-down" buyers and young professionals. With a base price in the $400,000s, the units would have two or three bedrooms, a two-car garage and a full basement, covering 1,584 to 2,231 square feet.

M/I would build the townhouse buildings in a Craftsman style that typically features exposed beams and a low-pitched gabled roof.

