Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/27/2017 2:10 PM

Tri City Chargers welcome Giant Steps students for day of fun

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jaimie spikes the football after scoring a touchdown during a camp hosted by Tri City Chargers youth football league Tuesday in St. Charles. The league welcomed Giant Steps of Lisle to a special camp complete with drills, relay races and a cookout. Each Giant Steps student received a jersey with their name on the back and were paired with either a local high school athlete or a Tri City player. Activities included football sponge tosses, tackling drills, and relay races.

      Jaimie spikes the football after scoring a touchdown during a camp hosted by Tri City Chargers youth football league Tuesday in St. Charles. The league welcomed Giant Steps of Lisle to a special camp complete with drills, relay races and a cookout. Each Giant Steps student received a jersey with their name on the back and were paired with either a local high school athlete or a Tri City player. Activities included football sponge tosses, tackling drills, and relay races.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The Tri City Chargers youth football league players hosted Giant Steps of Illinois to their St. Charles facility for a special football camp Tuesday for autistic students. Giant Steps teacher Becky Gartner helps Darius catch the ball.

      The Tri City Chargers youth football league players hosted Giant Steps of Illinois to their St. Charles facility for a special football camp Tuesday for autistic students. Giant Steps teacher Becky Gartner helps Darius catch the ball.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

For children living with autism, time spent outdoors is not only fun, it's beneficial to their development and well-being. The students of Giant Steps School were guests of the Tri City Chargers youth football league Tuesday in St. Charles.

It was a football camp complete with drills, relay races and a cookout. Each Giant Steps student received a football jersey with their name on the back and were paired with either a local high school athlete or a Tri City football for activities.

Giant Steps in Lisle provides education and therapeutic services for individuals affected by autism spectrum disorder.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account