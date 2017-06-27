Tri City Chargers welcome Giant Steps students for day of fun

For children living with autism, time spent outdoors is not only fun, it's beneficial to their development and well-being. The students of Giant Steps School were guests of the Tri City Chargers youth football league Tuesday in St. Charles.

It was a football camp complete with drills, relay races and a cookout. Each Giant Steps student received a football jersey with their name on the back and were paired with either a local high school athlete or a Tri City football for activities.

Giant Steps in Lisle provides education and therapeutic services for individuals affected by autism spectrum disorder.