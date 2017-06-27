Townhouses proposed for unfinished development on Mundelein's south side

A real estate company has proposed adding 33 townhouses to an unfinished development on Mundelein's south side.

Texas-based D.R. Horton wants to build more homes in the Lake Ridge Townhomes development that's west of Route 45 at Hickory Street. A few different homebuilders have tried to make a go of the site over the last decade or so, but none have been able to complete it.

Horton representative Derrick J. Hoffman spoke to Mundelein officials about the company's plan during Monday's village board meeting.

The original builder proposed 50 townhouses on the land but only finished eight, Hoffman said. Nine additional townhouses eventually were built, he said.

The 17 townhouses there are occupied, eight by homeowners and nine by renters, Hoffman said.

D.R. Horton wants to buy land along Hickory Street and near a pond in the development to build more townhouses. They would have similar brick patterns, siding and roof styles as the existing buildings and use the same metal staircases, Hoffman said.

All would be for sale, not lease, he said. When completed, the 33 new units would join the existing homeowners association.

If the project progresses, D.R. Horton wants to start building this year and have the townhouses completed within two years, Hoffman said.

A price range hasn't been set.

Village officials took no action but voiced informal support for the proposal.

"I'm very pleased that a reputable builder is coming on to finish this," Mayor Steve Lentz said.