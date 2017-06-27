Breaking News Bar
 
Suspected drunken driver hits Lake Villa police car, house

A Lake Villa police officer suffered minor injuries when a pickup truck driven by a suspected drunken driver struck his squad car Sunday while it was pulled over on a traffic stop, authorities said Tuesday.

According to police, Thomas J. Weber, 26, of Lake Villa, was driving a Ford F-250 truck northbound on Route 83 near its intersection with Bretons Drive at 12:40 p.m. Sunday when it hit the rear driver's side of the squad car. After striking the police car, the truck swerved and hit a house at 211 S. Milwaukee Ave, police said.

Weber then attempted to drive away from the scene, but his truck had become disabled, according to police. He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence. Bail and court date information was not immediately available Tuesday.

The officer, who was not identified by police, and Weber both suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

