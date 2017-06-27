Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/27/2017 5:36 PM

Streamwood battling big fire in multifamily building

  Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.
Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

      Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

  Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

      Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.

      Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.

      Crews responded to a Streamwood fire on the 3000 block of Lynnwood Court Tuesday afternoon.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Streamwood firefighters were battling a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of Route 59 late Tuesday afternoon.

The building appeared to have a half-dozen units. Damage was most extensive in the middle of the structure. A police officer said he didn't believe anyone had been injured.

A crowd of people was milling around the site, which is in a densely populated neighborhood.

Aerial footage showed the fire largely put out but the damage extensive starting with the roof.

Firefighters have not yet released details.

