Streamwood battling big fire in multifamily building

Streamwood firefighters were battling a blaze in a two-story multifamily building on Lynnwood Court just north of Lake Street east of Route 59 late Tuesday afternoon.
The building appeared to have a half-dozen units. Damage was most extensive in the middle of the structure. A police officer said he didn't believe anyone had been injured.
A crowd of people was milling around the site, which is in a densely populated neighborhood.
Aerial footage showed the fire largely put out but the damage extensive starting with the roof.
Firefighters have not yet released details.