Reports: child saved from drowning in Antioch pool

A child is hospitalized in stable condition after nearly drowning in a pool at an Antioch marina Sunday, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The child was swimming at a pool at Skipper Bud's Marina on the 1000 block of Route 173 in Antioch when the child submerged under the water for 30 to 45 seconds.

People swimming in the pool pulled the child out of the water, and the child regained consciousness, the Tribune reports.

The child was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.