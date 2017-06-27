Makeover, doughnut shop planned for downtown West Dundee property

West Dundee is offering incentives for a project that will redevelop a vacant downtown building into an artisan doughnut shop and residential apartments.

The 124 W. Main St. property was purchased last fall by Andy Burns and a group of investors who wanted to ensure its development aligned with the village's downtown plan.

After sitting empty for years, the building is now slated to receive about $331,187 worth of improvements, Burns said. Upgrades include renovating the facade, converting the second floor into four studio apartments, adding an outdoor deck and refurbishing retail space on the first floor.

Burns, who also owns the adjacent Emmett's Brewing Co., requested financial assistance from the village last month, saying the project wouldn't be feasible without it. The village board on Monday approved a $50,000 grant to fund about 15 percent of construction costs.

Algonquin couple John and Allison Reno are also planning to invest roughly $198,000 to open a new restaurant, Craft Donuts & Coffee, in that retail space this fall. To help with startup costs, trustees agreed to provide the establishment with a $50,000 low-interest loan to be paid off over five years using 50 percent of sales tax revenue generated by the restaurant.

"A lot of what we're proposing is consistent with what I think the town needs," Burns said. "To truly see things start to turn in the downtown, we need to pursue quality operators."

The improvements, particularly the addition of the new doughnut shop, will "breathe new life" into a highly visible building that has been stagnant for years, Community Development Director Tim Scott said.

The Renos, who are originally from Texas and have prior experience in the food industry, said they believe the Craft Donuts & Coffee concept is unique to the area and will complement other downtown businesses. The menu will include fresh specialty doughnuts, breakfast foods, coffee and other similar drinks.

Part of the initial build out also includes adding display windows so customers can watch the food being made, John Reno said.

The restaurant is expected to be open from about 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. to start, he said, but hours will likely be extended in the future.