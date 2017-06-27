Breaking News Bar
 
Child saved from drowning in Antioch pool

Lee Filas
 
 

A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after nearly drowning in a pool at an Antioch marina Sunday, Antioch Fire Department officials said.

The child was swimming in the pool at Skipper Bud's Marina on the 1000 block of Route 173 when he submerged under water for about 30 to 45 seconds, Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said.

Others swimming in the pool pulled the boy out of the water, and he regained consciousness, Cokefair said.

The boy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for precautionary reasons, Cokefair said.

