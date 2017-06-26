Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 6/26/2017 7:00 AM

Trump scrambles for GOP health votes; budget score looms

  President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington.
    Associated Press

 
By HOPE YEN
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans skeptical about a GOP health overhaul bill are expressing some doubt about holding a vote on the measure this week.

Lawmakers are awaiting a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

President Donald Trump is making a final push to fulfill a key campaign promise, insisting that Republicans are not "that far off" and signaling that last-minute changes are coming to win votes.

So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law. That's more than enough to torpedo the measure developed in private by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The holdouts are expressing willingness to negotiate, but many of them are pushing revisions that could risk alienating moderate Republicans in the process.

